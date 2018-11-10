Palace releases new official photo of Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry Isn't this lovely?

Buckingham Palace have released a new, never-before-seen photograph of Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Harry! The snap, taken to mark Charles' landmark 70th birthday, will appear on a new Royal Mail stamp to celebrate the Prince's big day. The three royals were photographed during the July celebrations at Buckingham Palace that marked the RAF's 100th anniversary, and the picture sees them pose together in their military attire. The image is for one of six stamps that show the heir to the throne 'at work and play' in celebration of his birthday on November 14.

The stamp shows a new official photo of Prince Charles and his sons

William served for a number of years as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, Harry is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington while their father is Marshal of the Royal Air Force, so it seems fitting that one of the stamps reflect this – while others show his love for polo, his Scottish retreat the Castle of Mey and his passion for children's welfare.

The final two stamps feature an image of Charles hugging wife Camilla - which was used for the couple's 2015 Christmas card - and a photograph of the Prince by himself. How lovely! Three of the stamps are first class with the remaining trio priced at £1.55, and all are contained within a special miniature sheet. They are available to pre-order from the Royal Mail website and go on general sale from Thursday.

Another shows the trio at a polo event in 2004

Celebrations have been in full swing for Charles' 70th birthday for months, culminating in a grand royal dinner on November 14 at Buckingham Palace. The reception and dinner will be held in the State Rooms at the palace - with close family and several other European royals expected to attend. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have confirmed they will attend the celebration in a post on the official Danish Royal Family website, while William and Kate will also be there, after spending the day at an official engagement with homelessness charity Centrepoint.

