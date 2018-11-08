Prince William admits he wishes Prince Charles spent more time with his children Charles doesn't get to spend as much time with George, Charlotte and Louis as he'd like

Prince William has reflected upon what Prince Charles is like as a grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, saying he’s "brilliant". The Duke of Cambridge spoke candidly about his dad for the new BBC documentary to celebrate his 70th birthday, called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

However, he did admit he wished his father was able to spend more time with the children, saying: "When he’s there, he’s brilliant" but "we need him there as much as possible". As well as being grandfather to Prince William and Kate’s three children, Charles will have another grandchild when Prince Harry and Meghan welcome their first baby in spring 2019.

Prince William admitted Prince Charles could spend more time with his children

The Prince of Wales also has a strong bond with his wife Camilla’s grandchildren. The couple have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them; Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes is mum to Eliza, ten, and eight-year-old twins Gus and Louis, and her son Tom has two children, Lola, 11, and Freddy, eight.

The Duchess of Cornwall also divulged some sweet secrets about Charles’ bond with his step-grandchildren, revealing they "absolutely adore" the Prince, who reads the Harry Potter books to them while doing the voices of the characters.

Prince Charles is a doting granddad to George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Charles clearly dotes on his grandchildren, and has previously opened up about being a granddad, saying: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

The soon-to-be 70-year-old is seen getting into a spot of bother thanks to his young grandchildren during a visit to Vanuatu in April, due to air in his new documentary. During a trip to a local market Prince Charles couldn’t resist buying some gifts for George and Charlotte, but had difficulty paying for them, leaving staff to pull together the correct local currency.

