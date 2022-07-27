21 cutest photos of the royal family as babies

The Queen has welcomed some adorable new members to her family in the past few years, as her grandchildren have gone on to expand their own brood.

We're taking a look back through the archives at some of our favourite photographs of Windsor babies, from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introducing their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the steps of the Lindo Wing, to Her Majesty's stunning family portraits taken at Buckingham Palace.

READ: Prince William and Kate's big move to Windsor: a look at their new life with their children

And moving ahead in the digital age, members of The Firm like Princess Eugenie have chosen to share the first snaps of their children on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle opens up about Archie and Lili's sibling bond

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. Meghan said of becoming a mother: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing, and I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy." Archie was born at The Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019.

READ: Royal children's first words in public revealed after Archie's sweet podcast debut

SEE: The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June 2021, although it took them one year to release a solo portrait of their little girl. She had been pictured previously in the Sussexes' Christmas card, but generally Harry and Meghan kept her identity under wraps. Here, Lili is pictured enjoying her first birthday party in Windsor when the family were over in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

READ: Before they were royal: the jobs they had before they married their Prince or Princess

Prince George

Aged just one day old, Prince George made his highly anticipated first public appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital in Paddington on 23 July 2013. Kate wore a light blue Jenny Packham dress as she smiled and waved, while Prince William matched in a casual blue shirt as he showed off his new son.

READ: 11 young royals who are destined to be kings or queens

Princess Charlotte

Back in 2015, the world gained a new Princess after the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her second child with Prince William - a baby girl named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Prince George's little sister was born on 2 May 2015 at 8:34 am in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London. The baby royal weighed in at 8lbs 3oz – and made her public debut just 10 hours after her birth!

Prince Louis

This first public picture of Prince Louis was taken on the evening of 23 April 2018, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge emerged with their new bouncing baby boy just hours after he was born.

Like with her previous post-baby appearances, Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by donning a very similar dress to the one Diana had worn back in 1984, when she introduced Prince Harry to the world.

SEE: Kate Middleton is the sportiest royal - 17 photos to prove it

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie made the birth of her son, August, Instagram official when she posted the first photo of her newborn on her feed. The Queen's granddaughter welcomed baby August on 21 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London. She confirmed his full name 11 days after his birth, with his middle names paying tribute to Prince Philip and husband Jack's ancestor, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank.

SEE: 12 royal parents and their mini-me children: the striking photos revealed

Mia Tindall

Prince George gained a royal playmate when Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall welcomed her first child, a daughter named Mia Grace Tindall, seven months after George was born. Zara and her husband Mike introduced their new arrival exclusively to HELLO! in February 2014.

SEE: Royal teens! 11 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

Lena Tindall

Mike and Zara welcomed their second daughter, baby Lena Elizabeth, in June 2018. According to the couple's spokesperson, Lena is pronounced Lay-na - and the baby's second name honoured Zara's grandmother the Queen. Their rep also confirmed that the name Lena doesn't hold a particular signficance, but was "just a name they liked".

Lucas Tindall

The couple's third child and only son, Lucas, arrived in March 2021, one month after his cousin August - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child. Mike confirmed his son's arrival on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y‬, saying: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house."

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he continued. "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace." Mike went on to call his wife Zara "a warrior".

Prince William

Little Prince William was christened as William Arthur Philip Louis on 4 August on the same year as his birth in 1982. He was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, a tradition for royal babies. In the snap, the youngster smiled while playing with a teddy bear.

SEE: 12 photos that show the Queen's close bond with her grandson Prince William

Prince Harry

William's younger brother was welcomed into the world on 15 September 1984. Prince Henry Charles Albert David – known as Harry – was also born at St Mary's Hospital, the younger son of Charles and Diana. He was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in December in St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 8 August 1988. Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born at 8.18pm at the Portland Hospital, the fifth grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Princess Eugenie

Less than two years later, on 23 March 1990, Prince Andrew and Sarah welcomed their second daughter.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor, born 8 November 2003, is the eldest child and only daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Born prematurely, Prince Edward was not able to be present for the birth, and later said: "Firstly I'm rather shocked and delighted at the news, obviously very sorry that I was not able to be a part of it. I have seen Sophie, she is doing well - she has also had a bit of a fraught time of it."

James, Viscount Severn

Louise's younger brother James was born 17 December 2007 and is the second child and only son of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Phillips are pictured on the occasion of her christening at Windsor Castle on 27 July 1981.

The Queen

Princess Elizabeth of York, better known nowadays as the Queen, was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Prince Charles

The Queen and Prince Philip's first child, Prince Charles, was born on 14 November 1948. He was christened one month later in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Geoffrey Fisher. Charles was the first grandchild of King George VI and the Queen Mother. He became the heir apparent in 1952, following the death of the King.

SEE: 10 photos that show Prince Charles' close bond with his sister Princess Anne

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, the second child and only daughter of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Clarence House on 15 August 1950. She was baptised Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise at Buckingham Palace on 21 October 1950.

Prince Andrew

Prince Charles was all smiles while admiring his new baby brother in March 1960. Prince Andrew was born on 19 February. The Queen spoke about expecting Prince Andrew in a letter to her midwife, which read: "The children were very excited at the news of the baby, especially Charles, who loves small children! Anne is getting more used to the idea now.

"It has taken the parents quite a long time to get used to the idea too, being so very much out of the baby world. But it is lovely to feel there will soon be another baby in the nursery."

Prince Edward

Prince Edward was born at Buckingham Palace on 10 March 1964 – the fourth child and third son of the monarch.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.