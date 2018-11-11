Why was Meghan Markle on a different balcony to Kate Middleton and the Queen? The Duchess of Sussex wasn’t standing with the rest of the Royal Family

The Royal Family attended the annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday, which was led by Prince Charles as he lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the Queen. And watching on were Her Majesty, along with Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. In previous years, Prince Philip has joined the pair, but in his absence, the Duchess of Cambridge stood next to them instead. The trio watched on from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building, while the Duchess of Sussex stood on a separate balcony to the trio, instead joined by the German president's wife Elke Büdenbender. Sophie Wessex, meanwhile, - who last year was joined by Kate and Princess Alexandra - was placed next to Princess Anne's husband Tim Laurence.

This year, Kate Middleton joined the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall

The service was also attended by Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties, and other floral tributes were left by members of the royal family, and Government figures, including Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. For the first time, a German leader placed a wreath at the Cenotaph with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier performing the duty on behalf of his country.

Meghan Markle stood on a different balcony to the rest of the royal family

On Saturday night, the Royal Family attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. It was the first year that the couple have attended the Festival of Remembrance together as a married couple, and t marked their first engagement with the royal family since Prince Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October. During the evening, the royals sat down to watch a tribute concert, with Sir Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones among those who performed. On Sunday evening, the Royal Family will attend a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

Kate with the Queen and Camilla on the balcony

