This Morning's Eamonn Holmes shares touching message of support

Eamonn Holmes was in Belfast on Saturday morning and revealed that the city is experiencing heavy downfalls of rain. In a touching Instagram post, the This Morning host shared a photo of the city's grey, rainy streets and sent kind words to all those who have been affected by flooding in recent days, writing beneath the snap: "Heart goes out to those people who have been flooded. Really heavy rain now reaching us here in Belfast."

Many of the 59-year-old's followers were quick to share their own experiences with the recent bad weather. One wrote: "Had snow here on Wirral this morning. Have fun and keep dry," while a second said: "It's awful. I have the fire on already. Not moving far today."

Eamonn shared the snap on Instagram

Another, from Sheffield, shared an account of the terrible flooding that the city has experienced over the past few days, saying: "Here in Sheffield on Thursday was a nightmare for a lot of people, floods all over the place. We are lucky to live in quite a hilly area outside the city, although the fields often flood and some of the lower areas but generally are OK. Take care Eamonn and have a nice weekend."

On Thursday, dozens of people found themselves trapped in a Sheffield shopping centre after torrential rain flooded parts of the city. Many shoppers were forced to spent the night in the centre's dining area and had to buy blankets to keep warm, according to The Guardian. Floods did not breach the building, but the surrounding area was left at a standstill after torrential flooding blocked roads and prevented shoppers from travelling home.

Meadowhall shopping centre told guests: "For anyone who prefers to stay with us in the centre they are very welcome to do so. We encourage everyone to stay safe in these extreme weather conditions."

