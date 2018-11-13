Prince Philip goes carriage driving after missing Remembrance Day services for first time in 20 years The Queen's husband, 97, was in high spirits

Prince Philip braved the cold on Monday morning as he took the reins in Windsor Great Park. The Queen's 97-year-old husband was pictured enjoying a carriage drive in the leafy grounds of the castle, wrapping up in a warm jacket and wearing a flat cap. Philip, who also had a blanket draped over his lap, was accompanied by two female riders.

The Duke appeared to be in high spirits as he drove the carriage – a pastime he has enjoyed since the seventies. The father-of-four enjoyed three separate outings on his buggy last week, but was notably absent from the Remembrance Day commemorations in London on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Queen and other senior royals paid their respects at various engagements. On Sunday morning, Her Majesty, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were among those to gather at the Cenotaph in Whitehall for the Remembrance Day service. Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of his mother, alongside Princes William and Harry. An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of Prince Philip, who retired from public duties last year.

On Sunday evening, the family again gathered at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice. At the service, Her Majesty laid flowers on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, while Prince Charles read from the Bible. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were also in attendance.

Prince Philip has been keeping a low-profile following his retirement in the summer of 2017. He has made appearances at big family events, such as Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October and Harry and Meghan's nuptials in May. But for the most part, Philip has enjoyed the quiet life and indulged in his favourite pastime of carriage driving. He picked up the sport after quitting polo in 1971.

In 2004, he revealed his passion in his book, 30 Years On and Off The Box Seat, writing: "I am getting old. My reactions are getting slower and my memory is unreliable. But, I have not lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside." He added: "I have been fortunate to have had a longer innings than most, and I have no intention of giving up while I have a team of willing ponies and dedicated grooms."

