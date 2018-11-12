We can't stop thinking about Andrea McLean's yellow Marks & Spencer dress - it's a beauty! This animal-print number is at the top of our wish lists...

We would love to have a snoop through Andrea McLean's wardrobe. The Loose Women host has countless of fabulous high street staples that ensures she always stands out from the crowd. On Friday's edition of the popular lunchtime show, the raven-haired beauty wore the most stunning mustard dress from Marks & Spencer which came complete with a light animal print embossed on the front. It even boasted a pussy-bow neck tie and is cut in a lovely midi length. Priced at £69, it is available online in all sizes should you wish to add it to your shopping basket.The 49-year-old was clearly taken with the design, sharing an upclose picture of the striking frock on her Instagram account and credited her stylists Mothers Shoppers and blogger Kat of Does My Bum Look 40 blog for inspiring her look.

Andrea looked stunning in her Marks & Spencer dress

Posting the snap a day after her appearance on Thursday's show, she wrote: "Yesterday's @loosewomen dress was from @mothershoppers @marksandspencer I loved it, despite @lordfeeney saying I looked like the inside wrapper of a Toblerone. I have to hold my hands up and confess that I shamelessly copied you @doesmybumlook40 because you looked so great in it on your Instagram post! So keep them coming, I’m here with a notepad, pen and shopping bag... #fridayfashion "

£69, Marks & Spencer

Speaking to The Express, the mother-of-two spoke about her love for former Friends actress Jennifer Aniston's style. "I'm obsessed with Pinterest, and I think that you can tell a lot about yourself by what you pin. With most of mine, I've almost become Jennifer Aniston's stalker. I pin lots of pictures of her in boyfriend jeans, grey T-shirts and sandals."

Jen's laid-back look is something that Andrea admires. "She’s my day-off inspiration. I love her style. She just gets fashion and I love her hair," she says.

