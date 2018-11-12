The Duchess of Cornwall's velvet dress has a fabulous twist you wouldn't expect Camilla looked stunning in her LBD

The Duchess of Cornwall had a busy weekend with the rest of the royal family as they paid homage to Remembrance Sunday. On Saturday evening, the wife of Prince Charles attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London and looked fabulous as always. We particularly loved her choice of attire - her velvet dress was cut in a sleek, body-conscious fit and we especially love the neckline which boasted a contrasting white, embellished detail and had matching cuffs. This special finish gave the classic style a funky edge that really suited her. The Duchess wore opaque tights, which she teamed with simple black court shoes and accessorised with a studded clutch bag and pearl earrings.

We loved Camilla's dress, which had striking embroidered detail

Another dress that stood out during the evening was worn by The Duchess of Cambridge. The mum-of-three rocked a demure black Roland Mouret dress and Jimmy Choo heels with three poppies pinned to hr lapel. Kate's sleek and shiny tresses were teased into a voluminous blow dry and simple, glowing makeup highlighted her flawless features.

The royals gathered to commemorate all those who lost their lives in conflicts during the evening event. Kate and William waved to well-wishers as they entered the historic venue.

The evening's entertainment saw performances by Sir Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, while the Kingdom Choir performed alongside the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of HM Royal Marines. The next day, Camilla headed to Cenotaph in London's Whitehall for the Remembrance Day Service. Prince Charles led the country in paying tribute to those killed in battle, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother the Queen. The service had added significance as it is 100 years since the end of the First World War. The Monarch watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

