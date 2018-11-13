Watch the sweet video of the Queen tickling a young Prince Charles How adorable is baby Prince Charles?!

Prince Charles will celebrate his 70th birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion HELLO! has unearthed an adorable video of the Prince as a toddler with his mother, the Queen. In the first part of the video, Her Majesty, who was still Princess Elizabeth at the time, played with her young son by having him chase a tray of toys. The clip also showed the pair sat together on the sofa, with the little Prince giggling as the monarch tickled him. It also showed the adorable youngster dressed up against the cold outside of their palace home.

The adorable Prince in the rare video

The royal family are pulling out all of the stops to celebrate the Prince of Wales' landmark birthday, and recently released a photo of Prince Charles playing with his grandson and the future heir to the throne, Prince George. The sweet snap was one of dozens of Charles' personal family photographs that are being shared through a new online project. Royal fans will be able to view them and many of the artworks inside the Prince's London home via Google's Arts and Culture platform, which launches on Wednesday to mark his 70th birthday.

VIDEO: Prince Charles' sweetest, funniest and most irreverent quotes

Speaking about the project, a spokesman said that Charles "has had a very close eye on how this project has been developing", adding: "He’s thrilled that he has been able to showcase some of the charities that he feels passionately about." The BBC also released a documentary titled Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 to mark the occasion, in which the royal spoke about becoming King one day. He acknowledged he would not be "able to do the same things I've done as heir", adding: "I think it's vital to remember there's only room for one sovereign at a time, not two. So, you can't be the same as the sovereign if you're the Prince of Wales or the heir."

READ: Prince Charles mingles with the likes of Cheryl and Kylie Minogue for 70th birthday gala - see the photos