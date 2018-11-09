See the sweet moment Prince Louis and Prince Charles bond as proud Kate Middleton looks on This is so special

Until now, the public has only seen a few photos of Prince William and Kate’s youngest son Prince Louis, who was born in April. However, a new royal photo released to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday has captured a sweet moment between the royal baby and his grandfather while in the arms of his proud mum.

In the heart-warming photo, the six-month-old grasps his grandfather's hands while in the arms of Kate, who looks on with a big smile. Taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, the photo was released to coincide with the airing of BBC’s documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

Prince Charles shares a sweet moment with Prince Louis in this gorgeous new photo

Charles looks smart in a blue pinstripe suit, pink shirt and patterned tie as he plays with his grandson in the photo, while Kate looks typically stylish in a navy polka dot dress with polka dot collar, with her hair worn down in bouncy waves and smoky eye makeup. Little Louis, meanwhile, looks adorable dressed in a white top and blue shorts, similar to outfits worn by his big brother Prince George.

Prince Charles has a strong bond with his grandchildren, something touched upon in the documentary. Prince William described his dad as being "brilliant" with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – although he wished he would be able to spend a little more time with them. "He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95," William said. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

The Prince of Wales has a strong bond with his grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall also revealed how much her grandchildren love Charles too. The couple have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them. "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," she shared. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

