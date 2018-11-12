Prince Charles just revealed how he takes his tea - and you might be surprised! The heir to the throne will celebrate his 70th birthday on Wednesday

Prince Charles appears to take after his mother The Queen, particularly when it comes to his fondness of tea. In honour of his 70th birthday, it has been revealed that the heir to the throne – who will be celebrating his milestone birthday on Wednesday – loves drinking Darjeeling with honey and milk. Word in the palace is that his mother also prefers to sip Darjeeling tea. The favoured tea, which is grown in West Bengal, India, is rich in taste and highly fragrant – and is used to serve in the Palace as tradition.

Prince Charles loves Darjeeling tea with honey and milk

Royal Central reports that her Majesty begins her day at 7.30am with her breakfast tea tray, while afternoon tea at the Palace is usually served at 4pm with scones, cakes or canapés. It's believed that the Queen cherishes afternoon tea as it gives her the time to "relax and enjoy the company of her beloved corgis". Her favourite blends are Earl Grey and Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, Charles is about to begin his eighth decade from a position of confidence with his charitable work in full swing, his sons forging their own public lives and the Duchess of Cornwall by his side providing support. The future king turns 70 on 14 November - and to mark the day, the Queen will throw a private Buckingham Palace birthday bash. The guest list is likely to include Charles' friends from his public and private life, members of the Royal Family and others who have played an important role in the prince's life.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have confirmed they will attend the celebration in a post on the official Danish Royal Family website, while Prince William and Kate will also be there, after spending the day at an official engagement with homelessness charity Centrepoint.