Prince William reveals how Prince Charles has inspired the way he raises his own children

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he wants his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to follow in the footsteps of their grandfather Prince Charles – and more specifically, to develop a passion for the natural world. Charles is a known environmentalist and to mark his 70th birthday, the green-fingered Prince has guest-edited Country Life magazine.

William revealed: "His passion for the environment and the natural world is something I want to repeat in the way I raise George, Charlotte and Louis." The Duke spoke about some of his earliest memories from Balmoral, the Queen's residence in Scotland where the royals spend their summers.

"My father taught me about the natural world around us, from the burns to the trees to the hills," William recalled. "My father's focus on the environment is something I've looked up to all my life. His unwavering commitment to rural issues and the countryside has been a big inspiration to me and something I am keen to emulate and teach my children about."

Photograph taken from HRH The Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday commemorative issue of Country Life, on sale now

Prince William and Kate live in their lavish mansion, Apartment 1A, in Kensington Palace, London. But the couple also manage to escape to their country house in Norfolk from time to time, including the children's school holidays. George and Charlotte are able to play and run around in the grounds of the 10-bedroom property, located on the Queen's Sandringham estate. "There is nowhere I feel more relaxed, energised and at peace than the British countryside," said William. "I'm lucky to call Norfolk home and I love it there."

Charles is celebrating his milestone 70th birthday on Wednesday, and his family and friends will be on hand to help wish him a happy birthday. The Queen is hosting a private party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening, with Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan expected to attend alongside other family members. European royals also on the guest list include Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands.

