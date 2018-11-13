See Princess Eugenie's amazing response to Cara Delevingne's royal wedding outfit The model has been friends with the royal since childhood

Cara Delevingne set tongues wagging when she arrived at Princess Eugenie's wedding in a stylish androgynous outfit. The 26-year-old model, who was dressed to impress in a chic Emporio Armani tuxedo - complete with a top hat, tie and tails, confessed she had asked the royal's permission for her style choice ahead of her nuptials. "Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid and I've always wanted to wear tails," she told Grazia. "I texted her, as I wasn't sure about it and she was like: 'Of course, I expected nothing else from you!'"

Cara Delevingne looked fabulous in a suit at the royal wedding

Discussing her suit even further, Cara added: "I found it interesting how many people came up to me and said: 'You're so brave to wear that!' I was like, really? I feel way more comfortable like this." Cara was one of the many celebrities who attended Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on 12 October. She entered the chapel with her sister, fellow model Poppy Delevingne. The famous sisters are one of London's best-connected high society families. Their mother, Pandora, was a striking debutante who was friends with Sarah Ferguson, and in the past, Cara has regularly been seen partying in London with Princess Eugenie.

After the celebrations, Poppy shared a poignant post of the newlyweds and said: "We've known each other since we were tiny babes, and to see you this last weekend so grown up, so calm, so BREATHTAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL and brilliant, brought tears to my eyes my Eug." She added: "You shone like the true princess that you are, & with Jack by your side you shone even brighter. Wishing you all the love & happiness in the world you two. What an adventure this will be..." [sic]

