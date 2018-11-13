Is Noel Edmonds a surprise contestant on I'm a Celebrity? Jungle or no jungle?!

Noel Edmonds is reportedly going to be a surprise guest on the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity!. According to the Mirror, the 69-year-old will be a secret camp mate after ITV producers were keen to sign him up. An insider told the site: "ITV was desperate to get Noel - he's a huge name to secure and everyone has high hopes he'll pull in plenty of ratings." Should the Deal Or No Deal star join the show, he will be spending time in the jungle with fellow celebs Harry Redknapp, John Barrowman and Rita Simons.

Noel is rumoured to be joining the show

Meanwhile, fans were delighted to hear that Noel might be a contestant, with one joking: "Pretty sure ITV has only booked Noel Edmonds so it can have Bushtucker Trials called Squeal Or No Squeal, Eel Or No Eel, Meal Or No Meal... #ImACeleb," while another added: "I've not watched I'm A Celeb in years, after it became a parade of contestants from other reality shows. But if Noel Edmonds really is going on it this year... I'm already there."

Although Noel has yet to confirm he will be entering the jungle, his fellow celeb camp mates have opened up about going Down Under. Speaking about joining the show, Harry joked: "I don't have any idea what I'm in for, no. Who's going to wash my pants? ...I'm pretty useless at looking after myself," while John added: "The Bucktucker Trials don't frighten me, they concern me... If somebody is not motivated to get those stars, I might be unforgiving." Fleur East also revealed she had an idea of how she thought the camp would be, explaining: "In my head I'm imagining it's going to be one massive sleepover, bunch of friends, really fun, we're at camp."

