Video: How Princess Diana paved the way for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Princess Diana regarded herself as a mother first and foremost, and although she was a hard working professional royal, dedicated to a number of important causes that she was highly passionate about, she was utterly devoted to her children and attempted to give them as normal a childhood as possible. Her style of parenting has provided a blueprint for her children. Prince William has often spoken of his desire to give his children as simple a childhood as possible, and Kate has shown exactly that by regularly taking their children to school by herself. She has also been spotted enjoying some normal mum and son activities, such as an excursion to The Natural History museum. Princess Diana was very hands-on as a royal, often reaching down to hug and greet members of the public, and in 1987 she was photographed shaking hands with an AIDS patient without wearing gloves, challenging long held stigmas. Both her sons, Princes William and Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan, are often seen interacting in the same way with members of the public when on official engagements.

