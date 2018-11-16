Prince Harry and Meghan also went to the BBC on the same day as Kate – but here's why you missed them Prince William and Kate visited the BBC in Marylebone on Thursday

While all eyes were on Prince William and Kate as they visited the BBC's Broadcasting House on Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan were quietly carrying out an engagement a few miles away. As revealed by the Court Circular, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a private visit to BBC Studioworks at the Television Centre in White City. The couple attended a Mental Health Innovation volunteers' workshop but as the engagement was a private one, their visit has only just been made public.

William and Kate were also carrying out a visit to the BBC at the same time, but at Broadcasting House in Marylebone. The Cambridges were marking Anti-Bullying Week and had the chance to meet tech companies, parents and children who are working to create a safer environment online. William delivered what was one of his most hard-hitting speeches to date, urging tech giants to fight the dangers of the web, including fake news, trolling and cyberbullying.

William and Kate visited the BBC in Marylebone on Thursday

The Duke, who convened the Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying after becoming a new dad to Prince George, said: "I saw that my friends and peers were worried about the risks of the very powerful tools we were putting in our children's hands. For too many families, phones and social media shattered the sanctity and protection of the home.

MORE: Kate and Meghan enjoy night out with their Princes - details

"As we grappled with this, we felt a distinct absence of guidance. Should we read our children's messages? Should we allow them to have phones and tablets in their rooms? Who do we report bullying to? We were making up the rules as we went along."

Loading the player...

MORE: Michelle Keegan steps out without her wedding ring

Addressing tech companies, William continued: "Surely you can partner with parents to make the online world a safe place of discovery, friendship, and education for their children. You can work in the interest of the children and parents who use your products and still make your shareholders happy. We not only want you to succeed. We need you to."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.