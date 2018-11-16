Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle enjoy night out with Princes William and Harry: all the details For a very good cause

It's been a busy week for the fab four! The night after celebrating Prince Charles' 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a dinner in London.

The young royals attended a Royal Foundation dinner at Victoria House in Bloomsbury, on Thursday evening, it has been confirmed. The Royal Foundation is the charity initiative founded by William, Harry and Kate – and joined by Meghan earlier this year – to tackle issues such as mental health, wildlife and conservation, young people and the armed forces community.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate went for dinner together on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Kate discussed one of those topics – mental health – during a visit to the BBC. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the broadcaster to see what work the BBC are doing as a key member of William's Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, and sat on the famous One Show sofa to chat to schoolchildren who have been helping guide the latest developments to help young people online.

MORE: See the most stunning picture of Kate at Prince Charles' birthday dinner

Prince William and Kate have been spending a lot of time with their brother and sister-in-law over the last week. As well as joining a bevy of royal guests at Prince Charles' milestone birthday celebrations on Wednesday, they attended a series of events to commemorate Remembrance Sunday over the weekend, including the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

Prince William and Kate visited the BBC earlier in the day

The Duke and Duchess also carried out their own joint engagement in South Yorkshire on Wednesday, where they officially opened McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre in Rotherham.

STORY: Royal style watch - all the best outfits from the royal ladies this week

Prince Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, will make their next big joint outing at the Royal Variety Show at the London Palladium on Monday. It will be Meghan’s first time at the entertainment show, and she can expect to be entertained by acts including George Ezra, Take That, Clean Bandit and Andrea Bocelli and his son Mateo.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.