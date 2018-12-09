Queen Maxima's eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia has a new portrait - she looks so grown-up The Dutch royals always look great in portraits

The Dutch royals have released a new portrait of Princess Catharina-Amalia to mark her 15th birthday, and she looks so grown-up in the photograph. The Dutch Princess - who is the eldest daughter of Queen Maxima and future Queen of the Netherlands - looked lovely as she confidently posed against a marble backdrop, wearing a chic purple shift dress and her long blonde hair worn loose. The portrait was revealed and shared on the Dutch Royal Palace social media accounts, to mark the Princess' special birthday. Catharina-Amalia, whose official title is Princess of Orange, has attended the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school since 2015. According to her official page on the Dutch royal website, her hobbies include singing, horse riding and hockey..

Princess Catharina-Amalia's portrait shared by the Dutch Royal Palace Twitter account

The Dutch royal family released a gorgeous set of new official family pictures back in April, when many royal fans were left speechless over one particular photograph. The surprising snap showed King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane snapped looking like a Hollywood family inside the royal palace in Amsterdam. The portrait showed the family-of-five mid-stride, with Maxima and her daughters' voluminous hair swaying in the air as they sashay towards the camera – the family clearly love a portrait opportunity!

The Dutch royal family looking glamourous

Willem-Alexander and Maxima also recently visited the Queen on their first state visit to the UK earlier in the year. They were treated to a grand ceremonial welcome and took part in a grand state carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

