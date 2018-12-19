The Queen sells Christmas trees - this is how you can get one You have to be quick!

If you want to add a touch of royalty to your home at Christmas, here's your chance. The Queen's private Sandringham estate sells Christmas trees to the public each year - however, you have to be quick as hundreds have reportedly been snapped up. According to the royal household's website, locally-grown Christmas trees are available from the Sawmill during the winter months. Daily Mail states that the trees can cost between £20 and £120, netting the Queen a hefty £20,000 from this year's crop.

Sandringham Sawmill, based on Sandringham Estate, produces timber products for fencing, gates and timber structures. The place first opened its doors to the public in 1988 with the aim "to sell high quality, British-grown timber products, with a focus on customer service and competitive prices."

Meanwhile, one of the many traditions kept by the Queen and her family is that they gift Christmas trees to all the churches and schools in the Sandringham area. The royal gifts Christmas trees to St. Paul's Cathedral, St Giles' Cathedral and Westminster Abbey as well as Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. The Queen also gifts around 1,500 Christmas puddings to her Palace staff, continuing her father and grandfather's tradition during their reigns. Paid by the Privy Purse, the puddings are delivered with a Christmas card from the sovereign and her husband, Prince Philip.

This week, the Queen will depart to the Sandringham Estate with Prince Philip, where they stay until the beginning of February. They will be joined by other members of their family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as Prince Charles and Camilla. Christmas is a very traditional affair for the royals; they usually attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary's Magdalene Church followed by lunch at the Queen's home, after which they also tune in to watch the monarch's speech.

