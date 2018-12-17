This year's royal family Christmas lunch will include two new additions This Christmas will be very special for the British royal family

The Queen is set to welcome two new additions to her annual pre-Christmas lunch this year! On Wednesday, several members of the British royal family will gather at Buckingham Palace to kick-start their festivities - and they will be joined by the youngest member of the clan, Prince Louis, and Princess Eugenie's new husband Jack Brooksbank. The 92-year-old monarch typically invites extended family members for the meal before departing to the Sandringham Estate with Prince Philip, where they stay until the beginning of February.

Although the family are welcomed to Sandringham House, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually stay in their own residence, Anmer Hall. Prince William and Kate usually alternate, sometimes travelling to Berkshire to be with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. But this year it has been revealed that the Cambridges will celebrate the festive season in Norfolk – along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This year will no doubt be extra special for William and Kate as this is their first Christmas with their youngest son, who was welcomed into the world in April. Christmas is a very traditional affair for the royals; they usually attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary's Magdalene Church followed by lunch at the Queen's home, after which they also tune in to watch the monarch's speech.

Meanwhile, other guests expected for the Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace will include Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Michael of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester and Lady Amelia Windsor. There are only two events each year that see the royal family gather on such a scale. The Trooping The Colour ceremony, which honours the Queen's official birthday, is followed by a family lunch attended both senior and minor members of the family. The pre-Christmas lunch allows the extended family together, including those that aren't invited to spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

