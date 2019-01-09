WATCH: Prince William attends air ambulance engagement on Kate's birthday The Duke of Cambridge is the patron for London's Air Ambulance Charity

The Duchess of Cambridge might be celebrating her 37th birthday on Wednesday, but it was business as usual for Prince William, who attended a royal engagement at the Royal London Hospital to mark the 30th anniversary of London's Air Ambulance Charity, for which he has just been named patron. The Duke of Cambridge, who worked as an air ambulance pilot himself, arrived at the hospital via helicopter to meet emergency responders and learn more about the development of new facilities.

Speaking about the Prince's visit, chief executive of London's Air Ambulance Charity Jonathan Jenkins said: "Through his support, we aim to raise awareness of the life-saving work carried out by us and by air ambulances across the UK. "Our crew face significant challenges when delivering our rapid response and cutting-edge medical treatments in London. Through funds raised in our 30th year, we plan to improve our facilities to ensure we can respond even faster, enhance our training and ensure our crews have the facilities they need for their mental health and wellbeing." Watch the video of his engagement below…

