Prince William's plans on Kate Middleton's birthday revealed And they involve a tea party!

The Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating her 37th birthday on Wednesday, and while it's expected that she will be marking the occasion in private, royal fans will be able to get a glimpse of her husband, Prince William. The royal will be taking part in his first engagement of the year on 9 January to visit London's Air Ambulance. The charity is celebrating it's 30th anniversary this year, and is close to William's heart. The Duke previously worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance, and during his visit he will hear more from pilots, clinicians and paramedics about their experiences and the challenges they face operating in London.

Prince William will be taking part in a royal engagement involving a tea party on Kate's birthday

William will also learn more about the work the organisation is doing in the area of mental health support for their staff, and to finish off the engagement, he will join staff, patients and their families at a tea party. The dad-of-three will no doubt make sure that his wife's birthday is special, and will be spending the rest of the day with Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It is likely that her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as siblings James and Pippa, will also join Kate for her celebrations.

MORE: The Queen receives sad news during festive break

The Cambridge family are likely to be celebrating the Duchess' big day at home

READ: The cutest photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taken by Kate

Over Christmas, the Cambridge family spent their time at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, as well as at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family. Kate and William were last seen out on Christmas Day, as they joined the rest of the royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen, to attend the annual Christmas Day church service. Kate revealed during a short walkabout that morning that she had been woken up "very early" by an excited George and Charlotte, but that it was "lovely" to see them so happy.

Loading the player...

Royal love stories

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.