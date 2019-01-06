Prince William and Kate Middleton make first appearance of the year The royal couple attended the Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene church

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time this year to attend the first Sunday church service of the year in Sandringham. The pair have more often than not attended the first January service over the years, and were joined by other members of the royal family, including the Queen. As ever, the Duchess looked stylish, wrapped up warm in a blue coat with a co-ordinating headband, navy heels and a black clutch. Prince William, meanwhile, looked smart in a black tailcoat and suit. Over the Christmas period, the Cambridge family have been staying in their country home, Anmer Hall, which is closeby to Sandringham.

William and Kate were last seen out on Christmas Day, as they joined the rest of the royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, to attend the annual Christmas Day church service. Kate revealed during a short walkabout that morning that she had been woken up "very early" by an excited Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but that it was "lovely" to see them so excited.

Next week, the family will return to London for the start of the new school term. Wednesday is set to be an extra-special day for them as Kate celebrates her 37th birthday – the first one with baby Prince Louis. It's expected that Kate will celebrate away from the spotlight, although royal fans will be able to get a glimpse of William and he will taking part in his first engagement of the year to visit London's Air Ambulance. The dad-of-three will no doubt make sure that his wife's birthday is special, and will be spending the rest of the day with Kate and their three children. It is likely that her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as siblings James and Pippa, will also join Kate for her celebrations.

