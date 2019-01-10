Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are looking for a PA – and this is how you can apply This will be a dream job for many

Royal fans could have the chance of landing a dream job working for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. A new listing on LinkedIn has revealed that the couple are looking for an experienced PA to help organise their busy schedules. The successful candidate will be based at St James Palace and will be responsible for managing Charles and Camilla's diaries, as well as organising and assisting with visits, events and travel. The couple both go on many royal engagements and tours throughout the year, both together and separately. At the end of last year, they embarked on a eight-day West African tour, visiting The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria.

Other PA duties will include handing telephone calls, processing expenses and drafting letters and emails. The application states that the right person will have had previous experience, and "have a high level of professionalism and self-motivation, impeccable IT skills and a proactive and flexible approach." The candidate will also be a people-person, as they will be having to develop good relationships with people from many different backgrounds. Confidence and flexibility is also required.

Charles and Camilla with the royal family

Charles and Camilla had a very busy year in 2018. Charles alone carried out over 500 engagements, and the couple enjoyed celebrating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May. Charles played a key role, stepping in for Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, to accompany the bride down the aisle in his absence. Charles also celebrated his 70th birthday, and welcomed his third grandchild, Prince Louis. This year will be just as exciting, with the future King set to become a grandfather for the fourth time in the spring when Harry and Meghan welcome their first child.

A former employee of the royal household, James Upsher, has shared his top tips for landing a job with the royal family on LinkedIn, which include being quick – because there are likely to be over 500 application in a week, which is the typical deadline for such jobs. He also advised that the candidates avoid talking too much about the royal family. He said: "I’m afraid the recruiter for that admin job doesn’t share your excitement at the pending fulfilment of childhood fantasy, they have hundreds of letters to send out and want someone who will be really, really good at office admin."

