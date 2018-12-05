The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed her dream gift - and Prince Charles might find it hard to get The royals are well and truly in the festive spirit

Christmas shopping is about to get a little tricky for Prince Charles, after his wife the Duchess of Cornwall revealed the gift she'd like most - and it's something a bit more special than a scented candle. The National Army Museum welcomed Camilla for a visit on Wednesday, where she revealed: "I've always wanted a Munnings, I'm not sure how I'll get my wish. Nobody painted horses better." Prince Charles' wife was referring to the famous works of wartime artist Alfred Munnings who died in 1959, while she looked around the museum's new exhibition, Alfred Munnings: War Artist, 1918. Charles would have to pull quite a lot of strings to get such a piece of artwork for their hallway, so perhaps Camilla will just have to revisit the exhibition instead.

Camilla at the exhibition (Photo: National Army Museum)

Camilla isn't the only royal getting into the Christmas spirit a little early this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held a special party on Tuesday at Kensington Palace for the families of military personnel serving in Cyprus over the festive period. The family event featured stalls where children were given the chance to decorate stockings or snow globes, as well as making crackers and create Christmas party kits. They then travelled to an RAF camp on Wednesday to meet the servicemen and their families living at the base.

Her Majesty the Queen is also enjoying the festive season. On Wednesday, the monarch visited the UK's oldest children's charity, Coram, in London and looked radiant as she greeted staff and children at the centre, before helping a young child decorate their Christmas tree. She first visited in 1936 as a young princess with her grandmother Queen Mary and her sister Princess Margaret, and later visited in 1975 and 2009.

