Prince Charles and Camilla share a loving look in 2018 Christmas card Clarence House released the beautiful image

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have released their annual Christmas card, and it's beautiful! Charles and Camilla, who celebrated the Prince's milestone 70th birthday this year, are pictured posing in the garden of their London home, Clarence House. The photo was taken by Hugo Burnand earlier this summer. The couple's official Twitter account shared the card, which reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year" on the inside.

Also on Friday, the Cambridges and the Sussexes shared their festive greetings with fans. This year, Prince William and Kate surprised as they went down the casual route, wearing jeans and sporting country looks. The couple coordinated with their three adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who is just seven months old.

Charles and Camilla pose for their 2018 card

Kensington Palace revealed: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

Prince Harry and Meghan also released their Christmas card – their first one as a married couple. The Sussexes chose a never-before-seen photograph taken from their wedding reception at Frogmore House. It depicted Harry and Meghan holding hands and watching the spectacular fireworks display in Windsor. It's a particularly poignant choice for the couple, who will be moving to Frogmore Cottage, located nearby Frogmore House, early next year. Harry and Meghan will raise their baby in Windsor but will continue to use their London home, Kensington Palace, as their office.

With just 11 days to go until Christmas, the royals are preparing for a very festive holiday. They will be reunited in Norfolk where they will spend the 24th and 25th with the Queen and Prince Philip. Fans can expect to see them at the traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene's Church, after which they will enjoy a sit-down lunch at Sandringham House.

