Royal news: Princess loses bank card and this is what happened

What would you do if you picked up a credit card belonging to Princess Eugenie, or Princess Beatrice? French TV presenter Renaud Marquot found himself in this situation after he picked up a credit card belonging to Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg – and instead of planning a shopping spree, the do-gooder immediately took to Twitter to arrange for the royal to have her personal item returned to her. He tweeted a photograph of the Visa card from the Banque de Luxembourg with 'Alexandra de Nassau' stamped across the bottom, while keeping the long number obscured for security.

Translated from French, Renaud wrote: "Dear Alexandra of Nassau, Princess of Luxembourg, I did not find your glass shoe but your credit card. I'm not going to make all the ladies in Paris try it. I'll let you contact me to get it back," before tagging the royal family's official Twitter account in the message. People were quick to praise him, with one writing: "A true gentleman," while another added: "Huge!" According to Business Insider, Princess Alexandra comes from one of the wealthiest royal families in the world, as the Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg reportedly have an incredible $4billion fortune.

So who is Princess Alexandra? She is the 27-year-old only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, and is currently fifth-in-line to the throne. She is behind her two older brothers, Prince Guillaume and Prince Félix, and her niece and nephew, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam in the line of succession, despite having three older brothers. However, her third brother, Prince Louis, gave up his succession rights to marry his now-estranged wife, Tessy Anthony, back in 2006. The pair announced their separation in early 2017.

