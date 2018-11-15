See which Duchess just launched her own website The site showcases her royal work and commitments

Royal fans can now keep up-to-date with all the latest news from Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, as she has launched her own website dedicated to her royal work. The 62-year-old, who is married to Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, launched the project this week ahead of the Stand, Speak, Rise forum she has organised in Luxembourg at the end of March.

The website has sections with details on everything from Maria Teresa’s patronages to family life, including her childhood, meeting her husband, and their five children – Prince Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg has launched her own website

A statement from the Grand Ducal Court said: "Whether in the humanitarian or social field, the Grand Duchess strives to support the poor, to give a voice to those who are not heard or listened to, point to injustices and draw attention to problems in society often ignored.

"The site also helps to discover the personality of the Grand Duchess, the person behind the official functions that she occupies. The Grand Duchess opens her personal family albums and throws a look behind the scenes of the palace, to share intimate moments with her children, her hobbies and interests."

The Duchess visited London in the summer where Prince Sebastien took part in Changing of the Guard (Copyright: Cour grand-ducale)

It’s been an eventful summer for the Luxembourg royal family; not only did Prince Guillaume and his wife Stephanie relocated to London to pursue their studies, but Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg had the honour of taking part in Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace as flag-bearer of the 1st Batallion Irish Guards.

His parents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa watched with pride as their youngest son participated in one of Britain's most iconic attractions, whereby the Queen's guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace to the new guard.

