Inside Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day - breakfast in bed, love notes, handmade gifts What a romantic!

The Duchess of Sussex is a true romantic, so it’s understandable that Valentine’s Day is an important occasion to her. Meghan previously admitted that she can’t help but get swept up in the romance each 14th February, so let’s hope Prince Harry took note despite his flying visit to the Arctic Circle!

Writing on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan previously said of the most romantic day of the year: "Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of Francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts."

Meghan previously said she loves the romance of Valentine's Day

Meghan also said she loves finding ways to share her love every day, whether it’s writing a heartfelt handwritten note or cooking a delicious meal. "If given the option between fingers to keyboard, or pen to paper, I will always choose the latter," she once wrote on her blog. "Because amongst the throwback things that I love (a ’62 porsche speedster à la Dylan McKay in 90210, a bevy of Vargas girls, a Busby Berkeley film, or cooking over a charcoal grill), what trumps all is my love of writing (and receiving) a handwritten note."

MORE: How Prince Harry kept Meghan close on Valentine's Day

Sharing the mood-lifting effects of a delicious meal, the 37-year-old wrote on The Tig: "Some days you have a bite of food that makes you go 'woah'. Your eyes widen, you look down at the plate, almost pushing things around with your fork to see what’s making it so special. You take another bite, smiling as you do so, almost laughing, because it’s just so damn good."

The Duchess loves writing and receiving handwritten notes

Luckily for the Duchess, her new husband appears to share her approach to romance, and proposed to her over one of their favourite meals – roast chicken – in November 2017. And although he was forced to spend precious time away from her on their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, Meghan was never far from Harry’s mind, as he visited a "shrine" that had been set up to them in the Arctic Circle, with framed photos from their wedding day surrounded by candles. How romantic!

VIDEO: Celebrity couples share their recipe for everlasting love

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.