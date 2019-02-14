How Prince Harry kept Meghan Markle close on Valentine's Day trip to Arctic Circle Aww!

They may have been spending their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple apart, but the two British servicemen Prince Harry was visiting in the Arctic Circle ensured wife Meghan was never too far from his mind after creating a "shrine" dedicated to the couple.

A tiny makeshift igloo dug into the snow housed framed images from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day, with candles and soft music to welcome Harry to the Quincey Shelter, where he met Lance Corporal Lee Lovack and air engineering technician Kevin Burns.

Prince Harry visited the Arctic Circle on Thursday

"You weirdos," Harry joked when he spotted the tribute. "It’s very kind of you to invite me into your private shrine or whatever you want to call it. And the music, is that part of it? Very romantic."

The Duke spent three hours at the Bardufoss training base in Norway, meeting servicemen undergoing the challenging Exercise Clockwork. He travelled by private plane and is expected to return home to Kensington Palace in time to spend the evening privately with his wife, who is heavily pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to celebrate Valentine's Day together privately

Both Harry and Meghan will likely be looking forward to a night in after carrying out a number of joint and individual engagements in the last few days. On Tuesday evening, the couple attended a performance of The Wider Earth, a play about a young Charles Darwin, at the Natural History Museum. Meanwhile, on Wednesday Meghan reportedly carried out a solo engagement in London, as she attended a meeting on empowering communities in her role as patron of The Royal Foundation.

Although their first child is due in two months, the Duke and Duchess are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of Meghan’s due date. It has been announced that the couple will visit Morocco on a joint tour from 23 to 25 February, and they are also gearing up for their move to Windsor, where they will settle into the recently-renovated Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor’s Home Park, in the next few weeks.

