Find out what Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby will call Prince Charles Adorable!

There's still a long way to go before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby starts talking, but when he or she does, we know what they'll be calling grandad Prince Charles. Judging by the sweet nickname that Prince George and Princess Charlotte use for their royal grandfather, it's safe to say that the youngster will follow suit and call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'.

The children's nickname for their grandfather came to light last year, after it was revealed by royal author Robert Hardman, who had been speaking with people close to Charles. What makes it particularly touching is that the Queen used to call her grandfather George V 'Grandpa England'.

Prince Charles' grandchildren call him 'Grandpa Wales'

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child this spring, with a due date estimated around mid-April. While we don't know the gender or possible names, it's clear that Charles will have a special bond with his fourth grandchild. The future King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

MORE: Strictly's Pasha Kovalev reveals he is leaving the show after eight years

Proud royal grandparents:

Loading the player...

Charles' wife Camilla has also given an insight into Charles as a grandfather. "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing," said Camilla during an appearance on BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. "My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla, who has two granddaughters and three grandsons, added. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

MORE: Kate just wore the most chic tweed suit

As for what the royal baby will call his or her great-grandmother the Queen, fans can assume it'll be 'Gan-Gan'. Back in 2016, Kate revealed in a TV interview: "George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.