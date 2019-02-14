What Meghan Markle did ahead of Prince Harry's Valentine's trip to Norway The Duke of Sussex is spending the day with armed forces

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending their first Valentine's Day as a married couple apart, as Harry spends the day with armed forces in Norway while Meghan remains in London. Ahead of Harry's trip abroad, Meghan carried out a solo engagement of her own on Wednesday morning. According to the Court Circular, the mum-to-be attended a meeting on empowering communities in her role as patron of The Royal Foundation.

Empowering communities is one of the key areas of focus for the Foundation. Meghan has worked with victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in particular and last year they collectively launched a charity cookbook, Together. The Duchess, a foodie at heart, is a firm believer that food and cooking have the power to bring people together.

"Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to," Meghan has previously said.

The heavily pregnant royal, 37, is expected to spend Valentine's Day in London, and will likely celebrate with her husband when he returns from Norway. Harry is making a fleeting visit to the Royal Norwegian Air Force Station Bardufoss, a military base some 200 miles inside the Artic Circle.

Harry will watch the 800 or so British service personnel take part in a winter training programme dubbed Exercise Clockwork. Recruits are taught to fight, survive and operate in temperatures reaching as low as minus 30 degrees. Engineers will learn how to keep aircraft functioning in difficult, wintery conditions, while aircrew will be asked to carry out night-time snow landings, mountain landings, and troop drills. The armed forces will also need to complete a cold weather survival course.

