Prince George and Princess Charlotte will enjoy spending quality time with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Monday, with the half term holidays officially starting. George is in Year One at Thomas's Battersea, while Charlotte is in her final year at Willcocks Nursery. The pair are thought to either be going to Anmer Hall – the family's country home in Norfolk – or a skiing holiday, something they have been known to enjoy doing to at this time of year. To make it even better, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have no royal engagements booked next week, ensuring that they are around to see their children as much as possible.

School is out for the half term holidays, meaning Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have lots of fun planned

Prince William and Kate are working hard to ensure that their children have as normal childhoods as possible, and they like nothing more than spending time together as a family. Kate sweetly revealed that this was her favourite pastime and something that makes her "very happy" during a recent engagement at a London primary school. The Duchess took along a photograph of her and William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – the same portrait the Cambridges released at Christmas – and told the children at Lavender Primary School that the picture meant a lot to her. She said: "This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family. And that makes me feel very happy. Do you like spending time with your families? What do you like doing sometimes?"

George and Charlotte enjoy doing lots of activities with their parents

When it comes to other past times, Kate recently revealed that George and Charlotte adore helping to cook dinner together, while other favourite activities include hunting for spiders in the garden, and doing arts and crafts. Kate spoke out about George's creativity in a recent engagement, saying that he had recently been inspired to draw with charcoal found in a fireplace at home. She said that her five-year-old had told her: "Mummy I'm going to draw a picture," adding: "That's what's so nice you can do it from all around you."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

