Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't carry out engagements next week Family time!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be taking a short break from the royal circuit next week as they enjoy family time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. George, five, and Charlotte, three, are on half-term from Thomas's Battersea and Willcocks Nursery School, which means, usually, the palace does not schedule any official engagements during the kids' holidays.

The Cambridges may head to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, which is where the royals usually spend Christmas, Easter and a period of the summer. But William and Kate may have booked a holiday to the mountains. The couple took their first ski holiday in the French Alps in March 2016 when Charlotte was just ten months old and George was turning three. It wouldn't be a complete surprise if the family went skiing again this year so that nine-month-old Louis can experience his first taste of snow.

The Cambridges went skiing in March 2016

After their long weekend in Courchevel, the palace released some gorgeous portraits of William, Kate, George and Charlotte and an accompanying statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family. The images show Their Royal Highnesses enjoying a short skiing holiday with their children in the French Alps.

"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was a very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well."

Kate has said she loves "playing outside together" as a family

Wherever they decide to spend the February half-term, there will be plenty of outdoor playtime guaranteed. In an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week, published in May 2018, Kate revealed how she cherishes "simple family moments" with her children, such as "playing outside together." She wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

