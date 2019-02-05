Kate Middleton teaches Prince George and Princess Charlotte this surprising craft The Duchess is passing down her crafty talents to her children

The Duchess of Cambridge has always had a passion for art, and even studied History of Art at university. And now that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are slightly older, the royal has been enjoying passing her arty talents down to them. On Tuesday, Kate said that she has been "loving" getting stuck into crafts with her children during a visit to an art class at Alperton Community School in Brent. She said when asked if she was interested in art: "It's something I'm loving doing with the children - papier mache - I forgot how messy it is, but it's really great."

Kate loves to spend time crafting with her children

Kate – who is also mum to ten-month-old son Prince Louis – also revealed during her engagement that George in particular is showing real signs of creativity, with him recently having been inspired to draw with charcoal found in a fireplace at home. She said that her five-year-old had told her: "Mummy I'm going to draw a picture," adding: "That's what's so nice you can do it from all around you."

MORE: Prince Harry's handsome cousin makes Tatler's most eligible list

The Duchess has previously spoken out about her love of arts and crafts with her children. In December, she paid a festive visit to homeless charity The Passage in London, where she and Prince William joined a group of children during a craft session. During the afternoon, they helped the children make some beaded bracelets, and Kate revealed that it was something that Charlotte also enjoyed. She told the youngsters: "Charlotte would love making these." William, meanwhile, laughed at his lack of artistic skills as he helped to make a welcome sign for the charity's upcoming Christmas party. Cutting out the letter E, William said: "My son knows I'm useless at this. Catherine is the artsy one."

READ: See Prince Philip's letter thanking fans following car accident

George and Charlotte are enjoying art just as much as their mum!

Kate's passion in art has resulted in her becoming the patron of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. She is also from a creative family, with Carole Middleton running the very popular Party Pieces company, while on her dad Michael's side, she is a descendent from the Lupton family of Leeds, who were once the owners of William Lupton & Company. This textile mill, based in North Yorkshire, was then bought by heritage textile mill AW Hainsworth in 1958 – who produced the fabric for Prince William's scarlet jacket, worn on his wedding day.

Loading the player...

Kate's visit to Lavender Primary School

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.