The one adorable outing Kate Middleton always makes with her children Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Hyde Park on Thursday

The Duchess of Cambridge's baby boy Prince Louis has officially taken part in a very royal rite of passage, following in the tiny footsteps of his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Louis was spotted adorably feeding the ducks in Hyde Park on Thursday, enjoying a special Valentine's Day outing with his mum Kate. Footage taken by a fan on Twitter showed the pair by the Serpentine lake, flanked by a female personal protection officer.

Given the proximity of Hyde Park to Kensington Palace, Kate is a regular visitor and manages to fly under the radar most of the time. But she is occasionally spotted by fellow parkgoers and in past years, her children George, five, and Charlotte, three, have also been pictured feeding the ducks. On one occasion, the royal children were seen with their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo.

The Cambridges pictured at Prince Louis' christening in July 2018

Kate, 37, and nine-month-old Louis enjoyed their sunny outing at the park on Thursday. The Duchess was dressed down in black skinny ankle grazer jeans – perhaps her go-to J Brand pair – and a cosy black puffer jacket featuring white contrasting white sleeves. She strolled around and pushed Louis' buggy in her New Balance Vazee trainers, which sell for £39 from the brand directly.

With her hair down and minimal makeup, it was a discreet look for the royal, who only hours earlier had wowed with her appearance at the V&A museum, wearing a pink Gucci gown.

Lady Sarah Chatto with her son in Hyde Park

The Duchess follows a long line of royals who like to spend their free time in Hyde Park. Princess Margaret's daughter Sarah Chatto used to feed the ducks as a child, and when she became a mum herself, Sarah would often bring her own sons Samuel and Arthur to the picturesque lake.

Lady Sarah Chatto feeding the ducks as a child

