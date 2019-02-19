This is what Prince Harry is doing whilst Meghan Markle celebrates baby shower Meghan Markle flew to New York last week

The Duke of Sussex is making sure he keeps busy whilst his wife Meghan enjoys a short break in New York with her close friends. The 37-year-old royal, who is pregnant with her first child, is set to have her baby shower on Tuesday, thrown by her best friend Jessica Mulroney. However, back in the UK, Prince Harry has made a visit to Streetgames "Fit and Fed" half-term holiday activity and hot food programme in Streatham.

Prince Harry at the 'Fit and Fed' half-term initiative on Tuesday

The scheme helps three million children in Britain whose families can't always afford to feed their children in school holidays. During the visit, dad-to-be Harry received another gift for Baby Sussex; a group of children handed the royal a big teddy bear. The engagement comes just a few days before Harry and Meghan are due to visit Morocco on Saturday at the request of the British Government. The royal couple will travel to the North African country on 23 February, and are expected to carry out official engagements over the following two days.

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course." Over the next few weeks, the couple are preparing to welcome their first child together, and are set to move to their new home in Windsor. Last week, the expectant royal managed to spend Valentine's Day with Harry after he rushed back to see her following a trip to Norway with the Royal Marines.

