Meghan Markle returns to the Hubb Community Kitchen - but this time with Prince Harry! The visit comes days before Prince Harry and Meghan are due to travel to Sandringham

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a joint visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen on Thursday, just days before they are due to travel to Sandringham for Christmas with the Queen. Meghan, who is a self-confessed foodie, was no doubt reunited with the group of women who helped raise funds with the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features a foreword by Meghan. The cookery book, which was published in September, came about after a group of women - victims of the Grenfell Tower fire - gathered at the Al Manaar community centre and used the kitchen to prepare fresh meals for their friends, families and neighbours.

Meghan hosted an event at Kensington Palace with women from Hubb Community Kitchen

During the private engagement, which was reported in the Court Circular, the royal couple will have been updated on how the community has moved forward, and will have seen how the Hubb Community Kitchen has improved. In September, Meghan hosted an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the release of the charity cookbook. Together reached number one on Amazon.co.uk book chart within hours of being announced, and has appeared in the Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller lists. In the UK, more than 40,000 copies have been sold, raising £210,000. Tens of thousands more have been sold internationally.

MORE: Michelle Obama opens up about secret meeting with Meghan Markle

Loading the player...

At the start of the year, it was revealed that Meghan has been making regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018. At the time, a leading Grenfell community member said: "Meghan's visits mean so much to us. She has a special place in our hearts." Prince Harry and Meghan's outing comes just one day after they were pictured heading to the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. This was attended by both senior and minor members of the family. The pre-Christmas lunch allows the extended family together, including those that aren't invited to spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.