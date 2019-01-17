Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually sent two Christmas cards - see the new one Australia is a special place for Prince Harry and Meghan

This year marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first Christmas together, so it's hardly surprising the royals were inundated with several well-wishes. And while Kensington Palace released their first official card in December, which showed Harry and Meghan watching the fireworks at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, it seems the couple have sent out another card. This time in response to their received Christmas cards, they handed out a picture taken from their tour of Australia. The lovely snap sees Meghan holding an umbrella over the couple while Harry delivered a speech in the pouring rain during a visit to Dubbo.

The thank you note read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, thank you for the very kind message you sent for Christmas." The messaged continued: "This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send their best wishes for Christmas, and for the New Year." A picture of the thank you card was posted by royal fan Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the handle @loopycrown3.

It's been a very exciting 12 months for the Duke and Duchess. Not only did they tie the knot in the spring, the couple then announced that they are expecting their first child back in October. Baby Sussex is due this spring. After spending Christmas with the Queen and other members of the royal family in Norfolk, it was back to business for the royal couple when they returned to London. On Wednesday evening, Prince Harry and Meghan made a glamourous appearance at the launch of Cirque du Soleil's new show Totem, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall. The night was held to raise money and awareness for Harry's charity Sentebale.

