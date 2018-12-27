This is how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Boxing Day The couple are expecting their first child together in the New Year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined other members of the royal family for a traditional shooting lunch on Boxing Day, it has been reported. It's well known that the British royals spend the day enjoying a range of outdoor pursuits, such as shooting, riding and walking around Sandringham estate, and that the family traditionally take part in a pheasant shoot. According to a new report, this was the first time Meghan enjoyed the annual lunch of cold cuts and salads following the shoot. When contacted by HELLO!, Kensington Palace made no comment as the day was a private affair.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas in Sandringham

It's believed that Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the New Year, stayed indoors during the shoot, while the Duchess of Cambridge looked after her three children at her nearby home, Anmer Hall. The wives then joined their respective husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William at Wood Farm - the five-bedroom farmhouse where Prince Philip spends much of his retirement - for the outdoor feast. For those royals staying with the Queen at her Sandringham estate, the day usually begins with a hearty buffet breakfast of kedgeree, bacon and eggs.

MORE: Meghan returns to the Hubb Community Kitchen - but this time with Prince Harry!

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, the relaxed gathering comes a day after the two royal couples joined the Queen and Prince Charles at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk. The royals dazzled the crowds, making sure they spent some time speaking to royal well-wishers who waiting outside for hours to catch a glimpse of them. Parents-to-be Harry and Meghan are expected to spend time with her mother Doria Ragland in the coming days.

MORE: Buckingham Palace - 775 rooms, an ATM and more fascinating facts

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.