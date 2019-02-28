The Queen welcomes surprise royal visitors to Buckingham Palace The monarch held a private audience with the Jordanian royals

The Queen had some special visitors to Buckingham Palace on Thursday – the Jordanian royal family. Along with her daughter, Princess Anne, the monarch welcomed fellow royals King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan, along with their eldest son Crown Prince Hussein, for a private audience at her London residence.

While the Queen opted for a classic ivory dress, black court shoes and gold brooch for the occasion, her Jordanian counterpart looked characteristically chic in a fuchsia midi dress teamed with lilac court shoes and her hair worn down in loose curls. The 48-year-old appeared thrilled to be reunited with the British royals, whom she has had a good relationship with for many years.

The Queen and Princess Royal held a private audience with the Jordanian royals

After posing for photographs, the Queen and Princess Royal held a private meeting with their guests, then hosted them for lunch at the Palace. The Jordanian royals’ visit to London comes just weeks after King Abdullah marked the 20th anniversary of his rule; he took the throne on 7 February 1999 following the death of his father, King Hussein.

The family have been over in the UK to attend a conference – Jordan: Growth and Opportunity – where Queen Rania gave a speech about economic development and growth. Theresa May attended the conference on Thursday afternoon, after meeting with King Abdullah at 10 Downing Street.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah met the Queen at Buckingham Palace

The Jordanian royals were not the only visitors the Queen welcomed to the palace on Thursday; Her Majesty also held an audience with the President of Slovenia. Her next high profile engagement will be a reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, in which family members including Prince William and Kate will gather to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.

Buckingham Palace have said that the special even will mark Charles' 50 years of service to Wales, the UK and the Commonwealth, and the investiture regalia worn by the Prince of Wales in 1969 will be on display. This will be the first time that the royal family will be seen out all together since Christmas Day.

