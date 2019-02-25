Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will attend special royal celebration We can't wait!

Royal fans won't have long to wait before they see all their favourite royals out together, as the Queen is to give a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. The event will take place at Buckingham Palace on 5 March, and will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal. Buckingham Palace have said that the special even will mark Charles' 50 years of service to Wales, the UK and the Commonwealth, and the investiture regalia worn by the Prince of Wales in 1969 will be on display. This will be the first time that the royal family will be seen out all together since Christmas Day.

The event will celebrate the Prince of Wales' work

It's certainly been a busy time for everyone, with Prince Harry and Meghan having just embarked on a three-day trip to Morocco. During their time there, the royal couple – who are expecting their first baby in the Spring – have once again shown that they are naturals with children. On Sunday, they took the time to go and say hello to two adorable little girls aged five and two, who had been waiting patiently for two hours outside a secondary school in the Atlas Mountains. Meghan proudly showed off her new henna tattoo to them, which she had done during her visit to celebrate her pregnancy as per Moroccan tradition. Meghan also practiced her French language skills with local school children, and impressed with her knowledge.

The Cambridge family, meanwhile, have been enjoying spending some quality time together at their country home in Anmer Hall during the half term holidays. During their time off from school, Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a trip out to the swimming pool with Kate. According to the Daily Mail, Kate enjoyed a half-hour swim with her kids with a source telling the publication: "Both the children swam unaided and were super confident. They went under the quite forceful jets in the water. Kate politely asked us if it was ok for them to switch it on."

