The Queen boards train for London following extended Christmas break All aboard!

It's officially time to go back to work for the Queen. On Monday morning, Her Majesty boarded a train bound for London following her seven-week Christmas break in Norfolk. She was pictured arriving at King's Lynn railway station with members of her team and personal protection officers; her retired husband Prince Philip, 97, was noticeably absent. Donning a grey coat, black gloves and no headwear, the 92-year-old monarch was escorted through a side entrance known as the Royal Gate.

The Queen will return to her London residence, Buckingham Palace, having spent a long winter break in her country home, Sandringham House. She enjoyed Christmas and New Year with other senior members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan, and has been spotted a few times since the festive period, mainly to attend Sunday church.

Her Majesty also made an appearance at the annual WI meeting in West Newton village hall at the end of January, easing herself back into work. It was a successful visit for the royal who played a live game of Pointless hosted by Alexander Armstrong – and won! Her Majesty's team was victorious in a best-of-five match which finished three-one, and the group went home with a coveted Pointless trophy.

The Queen has spent seven weeks in Norfolk

It's been a testing start to the year for the Queen, though, after her husband Philip was involved in a car crash in Norfolk. The Land Rover Freelander that Philip was driving collided with another vehicle, resulting in two of the Kia's passengers being injured. The accident sparked much debate over whether an age limit should be imposed on drivers.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace made the surprising announcement that Philip has decided to give up his driving license. "After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence," the palace's statement read. It comes after Philip also wrote to the injured party, Emma Fairweather, saying: "I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience."

