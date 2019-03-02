Prince William secretly spent time with an unexpected royal this week Find out who it is!

The Duke of Cambridge caught up with one of his international royal friends this week, in a meeting that was kept underwraps. He was no doubt happy to see Hussein bin Abdullah, the Crown Prince of Jordan, who he spent some time with during his visit to the Middle East in June 2018. The Jordanian royal family were on an official trip to the UK, and Hussein and his parents Queen Rania and King Abdullah were also welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the Queen and Princess Anne on Thursday.

William with Hussein in Jordan. Image: Getty

Royal fans may remember the two Princes' recent meeting in Jordan, when Hussein sweetly invited William to his home so he could watch England playing in the 2018 World Cup. He had missed the game while out at engagements, but managed to catch a recording with Hussein later on.

Kensington Palace took to their social media platforms to share some photos from inside the Prince's incredible palace, showing William smiling with the Jordanian royal as they watched the 6-1 win against Panama. The caption read: "Prince William couldn't watch the @England match live and avoided finding out the score all afternoon. He sat down with the Crown Prince of Jordan to watch a rerun after dinner at the Beit Al Urdun Palace. Congratulations @England!"

One photo also showed the Crown Prince's jaw-dropping cinema room, which is incredibly modern with open plan design, sleek furniture and laidback floor cushions. The huge television screen and baseball glove chair seemed to also hint that the two Princes share a love of sport.

Prince William and Kate's surprise Northern Ireland visit – best photos

Prince William's wife the Duchess of Cambridge has close ties with Jordan herself, since she moved there with her family in 1984 when she was just two years old and her sister Pippa was a baby. Her father, Michael Middleton, was a British Airways manager and had relocated to Amman for work.