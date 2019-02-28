Prince William reveals Prince George's favourite film – and we can totally relate Adorable!

He may be royal, but he's just like any other little boy his age! Prince William has revealed that his son Prince George is a big fan of children's film, How To Train Your Dragon. The dad-of-three made the revelation during a visit to Cinemagic in Northern Ireland – a charity that helps young filmmakers and teaches them about directing, production, costume and make-up, sound, lighting and music composition among other disciplines.

Speaking to one little boy named Regan who was making dragons from pieces of coloured paper, William described how George, five, loves the action film. During the visit, William and his wife Kate watched a short film made by some of the aspiring filmmakers, while the Duchess was also given a makeup lesson on onscreen looks.

During a walkabout in Ballymena, the couple met and greeted a host of locals. Kate, who gave birth to baby Prince Louis almost a year ago in April, even admitted to one well-wisher that she is "broody". Whilst meeting five-month-old baby James, Kate told the tot's father Alan Barr: "He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody." Alan was quick to ask the Duchess about a possible baby number four, prompting Kate to laugh and say: "I think William might be slightly worried."

William and Kate visited Cinemagic charity in Northern Ireland

During the walkabout, the Duchess made a girl's dream come true by allowing her to ask some personal questions, so she could include them in a biography she was writing about the royal. Hannah Ritchie, nine, said: "I asked if she liked being a princess, and is the palace big? She said she liked being a princess because she can travel around the world and meet all the lovely children. She gets to talk to them, she loves meeting and talking to the children."

Kate had said: "I love working with young people. Everyone is so brave and strong in some of the places we go. It's very nice to meet you. Good luck with the biography!"

