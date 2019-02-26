Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Blackpool revealed We can't wait to see the royal couple out again

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake their first joint engagement of the year next week during a trip to sunny Blackpool. Prince William and Kate will head out to the seaside town on Wednesday 6 March to visit investment and regeneration projects being overseen by Blackpool council. This will include a trip to see the iconic Blackpool Tower. During the engagement, the royal couple will learn out the resort is leading the way in tacking some of the social and mental problems faced by people in Britain today. Both William and Kate are keen advocates at promoting mental health awareness in particular, and launched the Head's Together campaign along with Prince Harry in 2017.

It's going to be a busy week for the royal couple, who will also be stepping out for a special royal reception the day before to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. The Queen will be holding a reception at Buckingham Palace, which will also be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles himself, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal. Buckingham Palace have said that the special even will mark Charles' 50 years of service to Wales, the UK and the Commonwealth, and the investiture regalia worn by the Prince of Wales in 1969 will be on display.

William and Kate recently enjoyed some time off from royal duties during the half term holidays. The Cambridges headed to their country home in Anmer Hall while Prince George and Princess Charlotte had the week off from school and nursery, and it certainly sounded like they had a lot of fun! During their time away, George, five, and three-year-old Charlotte enjoyed a trip out to the swimming pool with Kate. According to the Daily Mail, Kate enjoyed a half-hour swim with her kids with a source telling the publication: "Both the children swam unaided and were super confident. They went under the quite forceful jets in the water. Kate politely asked us if it was ok for them to switch it on."

