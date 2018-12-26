Picture of Meghan Markle embracing Kate Middleton goes viral - see it here Just what we wanted to see on Christmas Day!

It's been a turbulent few weeks for the Duchess of Cambridge and new royal the Duchess of Sussex, with newspaper reports suggesting the sisters-in-law are not quite the close friends we'd all hoped for. Whatever the reality of the situation, there was no sign of animosity between Kate and Meghan at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on Tuesday. Arriving at St Mary's Magdalene in Norfolk, the pair were all smiles and surprised waiting photographers with a brief embrace. Did you see it? As the ladies passed through the church gates, Meghan placed a caring hand on Kate's back – and it was the sweetest moment. Unsurprisingly, the touching gesture has delighted royal fans, with the clip quickly going viral online.WATCH CLIP HERE.

On Twitter, one member of the public shared a video of the moment, writing: "Kate and Meghan really are the cutest. I can't deal." Followers reacted with warm comments, with one posting: "I love Kate walking towards Meghan & Meghan putting her hand on Kate's back!" Another summed up the mood, saying: "I think everyone needed to see this and especially on Christmas Day. This is what the season [is] all about."

We don't know about you, but we can't stop replaying the adorable clip! It's wonderful to see the glamorous Duchesses on great terms and the pair look such a team as they walk closely into church. It has been quite a year for both royal ladies, with Kate returning from maternity leave after the birth of Prince Louis and Meghan marrying Harry, announcing her pregnancy and finding her feet within the royal family – not to mention leaving her home and friends many miles away.

For Meghan and Harry's first Christmas as a married couple, they spent it with the Queen and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham. Kate, William and their three children stayed at their country home, Amner Hall, in Norfolk and made the short walk to St Mary's Magdalene church, which is also based on the Queen's Sandringham Estate.