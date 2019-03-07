10 of Meghan Markle's most empowering quotes about women Let the Duchess of Sussex inspire you…

Meghan Markle isn't afraid to speak out on things that really matter to her – and that's just one of the reasons we love the thoroughly modern royal. From her powerful speech on the important of gender equality at a UN Women sumit in 2015 to delivering a heartfelt speech about women's suffrage while on the recent royal tour of New Zealand, we've rounded up 10 of the Duchess of Sussex's most kick-ass quotes to inspire you.

"Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, they need to create their own table. We need a global understanding that we cannot implement change effectively without women's political participation."

"You don't have to play dress up to be a feminist. You are a feminist exactly the way you are"

"You need to know that you’re enough. A mantra that has now ingrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head. That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more make-up won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire – 'you complete me' - frankly, isn't true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are."

"Women make up more than half of the world's population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making."

"I think the biggest part of being a girl boss in the office, at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value."

"When we empower girls hungry for education, we cultivate women who are emboldened to effect change within their communities and globally."

"I hear a lot of people saying, when talking about girls' empowerment and women as well, you'll often hear people saying, 'You're helping them find their voices', I fundamentally disagree with that. Women don't need to find their voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen."

"It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision — because it isn't enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe it. And it isn't enough to simply believe in it. One must work at it. Let us work at it. Together. Starting now."

"If we treated ourselves as well as we treat our best friend it would just be so much better. When you see your girlfriends and you hear all this self-shaming and all this criticism and you just stop and say 'Hey, that's my friend you're talking about, stop!' And if we did that for ourselves that along would create a very different energy."

"Feminism is about fairness."