Look back at Prince Archie's sweet playdate with royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy enjoyed a day out with the Prince and Princess of Wales's children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in the US with their children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, but in the past, Archie has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was back in the summer of 2019, when Meghan and the Princess of Wales took their children along to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in a polo match in Wokingham in July that year.

The event was the first time royal fans got to see the then two-month-old with his cousins in public. While William and Kate had already popped in to see their nephew shortly after his birth in May 2019, the couple waited a while before introducing their three children to their baby cousin.

The polo match was the first time the then-Cambridge children got to meet Archie properly. HELLO! in fact learned that George had already met his cousin by this point - but the details of that meeting were never disclosed.

It's not unusual for royal children to meet their relatives much later. Back in 2014, George wasn't introduced to his cousin Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, until she was two months old.

George, Charlotte and Louis are also set to welcome a new cousin on their mother's side, after uncle James Middleton revealed he and wife Alizee Thevenet are expecting their first child this year.

The Wales children are also cousins to Kate's sister Pippa Matthews' three children – Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite photos of Archie and his cousins from their day out at the polo…

© Getty Archie enjoyed a day out at the polo with his royal cousins

Archie snoozed in his mother's arms throughout the match, but Prince George appeared to be checking in on his baby cousin at various points throughout the day.

© Getty Prince George was seen chatting to aunt Meghan and cousin Archie

George, wearing a green polo shirt, was spotted chatting to his aunt Meghan. Perhaps one day we'll see the royal cousins playing in matches together, just like their fathers?

© Getty Meghan looked chic in an olive green dress

Kate had her hands full with a then one-year-old Prince Louis, who was pictured running around the field. The Duchesses kept their cool in the shade during the match, with Kate opting for a pink patterned summer dress from L.K. Bennett and Meghan looking effortlessly chic in an olive green linen dress by designer Lisa Marie Fernandez.

© Getty Archie was just two months old at the time

At one point, Louis could be seen taking mum Kate's sunglasses off her head, as Meghan and Archie watched Harry play.

© Getty Louis, Charlotte and George had fun on the sidelines

Louis provided lots of comedic moments at the match, as he toddled towards his aunt and baby cousin, wearing Kate's Ray-Ban sunglasses.

© Getty Archie snoozed contently in his mother's arms

Kate could be seen laughing while chatting with her sister-in-law, as Louis poked his tongue out and waved.

© Getty Louis was on good form as he enjoyed a playdate with baby Archie

Meghan seemed amused by her cheeky nephew!

© Getty Louis had everyone in giggles

Charlotte could be seen standing with Kate, Louis, Meghan and Archie during the match. She and George were also spotted playing football on the sidelines.