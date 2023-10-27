Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third baby: Everything they've said about expanding their family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their young children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, two years apart, so are they considering expanding their family in the near future?

It's a question many fans have been asking themselves, particularly since Harry's brother Prince William is a father to three children and his cousin Zara Tindall has a brood of three.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly have plenty of space in their family home in Montecito, California should they want to welcome a new baby Sussex, but that's unlikely to be on the cards based on the couple's previous comments on family.

While Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet, King Charles' son told Oprah Winfrey: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

The couple shared unseen photos of their family in their Netflix docuseries

He added they were "done" with two children and Duchess Meghan – who sadly suffered a miscarriage in July 2020 – agreed, stating: "Two is it."

Doting dad Harry has also previously expressed his desire to help the environment by limiting the number of children he has.

© Netflix The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed they're "done" with two children

Back in July 2019, the son of Prince Charles interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

© Getty The christening of baby Archie Harrison

Jane then replied, laughing: "Not too many!" about the size of his brood.

The Prince assured her: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

© Getty Meghan and Harry with Archie as a baby

Harry's cousin Zara Tindall also welcomed a baby in 2021, her third child Lucas Philip, and her husband Mike revealed how their family is now complete too.

Speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast after Lucas' birth, Mike told listeners how he felt after his new son arrived. He revealed: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here."

© Misan Harriman Harry and Meghan welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021

Harry and Meghan shared news of Lilibet's arrival on their website, writing: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

